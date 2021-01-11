Catholic World News

Caritas launches emergency appeal for Croatia

January 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: The appeal by Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, follows the Pope’s own appeal for to aid victims of a December 29 earthquake.

