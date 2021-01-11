Catholic World News

Nuncio: ‘Weapon of charity’ is needed to heal Syria’s wounds

January 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “All of us can be the Good Samaritan of the parable and help a people exhausted by war and Covid,” said Cardinal Mario Zenari, apostolic nuncio to war-torn Syria. “Syria has run into too many thieves in recent years, who have beaten it and abandoned it on the roadside, disappeared from the radar of the media and from the attention of the international community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!