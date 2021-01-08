Catholic World News

Pope offers sympathy for Venezuelan suffering

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to Cardinal Baltazar Porras Cardozo of Merida, expressing his sympathy for the people of Venezuela, who are suffering through a lengthy economic and social crisis as well as the Covid epidemic. The Pope has faced criticism for his reluctance to criticize the policies of the country’s authoritarian government, which has clashed repeatedly with Venezuela’s bishops.

