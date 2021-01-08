Catholic World News

Coptic leader: Christians not persecuted in Egypt

January 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Coptic Ortodox Patriarch Tawadros II rejects the notion that Egypt’s Christians face persecution, despite occasional bouts of violence against Copts. To speak of persecution, he said, is to give “a distorted image of the situation in Egypt.” He explained that sometimes “there is a problem between the different communities in a village,” but “there is no persecution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!