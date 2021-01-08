Catholic World News

Swiss Cardinal Schwery dead at 88

January 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Henri Schwery, the former Bishop of Sion, Switzerland, died at home on January 7 at the age of 88. Ordained a priest in the Sion diocese in 1957, he was named Bishop of Sion in 1977 and remained in that post until his resignation in 1995. He received his red hat from Pope John Paul II in 1991.



With the Swiss prelate’s death the College of Cardinals now has a total of 228 members, of whom 128 are under the age of 80 and eligible to take part in a papal conclave.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!