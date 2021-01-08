Catholic World News

Retirement of Mexican bishop seen as ‘end of an era’

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The recent retirement of Bishop Raúl Vera López, once forbidden by a neighboring bishop from celebrating Mass in his diocese, “marks the end of an era in Mexico,” according to the report. “He was the last in a line of socially minded bishops, including Bishops Samuel Ruiz Garcia and Arturo Lona.” The Dominican prelate was bishop of Ciudad Altamirano (1988-95), Coadjutor Bishop of San Cristóbal de Las Casas (1995-99), and Bishop of Saltillo (1999-2020).

