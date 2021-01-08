Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper headline: ‘Washington: Democracy Wounded’

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Politics cannot ignore individual responsibility, especially on the part of the person who is in power and is able—through a polarizing narrative—to mobilize thousands of people,” the Vatican newspaper’s assistant director, Giuseppe Fiorentino, wrote in an op-ed. “He who sows the wind reaps the whirlwind, and at this point it is easy to tie the events in Washington to the accusations of fraud launched by Trump after the voting Nov. 3, accusations that never found objective confirmation.”

