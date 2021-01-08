Catholic World News

Leading Australian prelate ‘shaken and disbelieving’

January 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on @ArchbishopMark

CWN Editor's Note: “I didn’t realize just how much the integrity of and respect for the democratic institutions of the US matter to the rest of the world until this pandemonium erupted in DC,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference. “From the other side of the world, I find myself shaken and disbelieving.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!