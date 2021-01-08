Catholic World News

Pelosi cites Epiphany, St. Francis as House confirms Biden win

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, January 6, is the feast of the Epiphany,” the Speaker of the House said on the evening following the violence at the US Capitol. “On this day of revelation, let us pray that this instigation to violence will provide an epiphany for our country to heal. In that spirit of healing, I evoke the song of Saint Francis . .. St. Francis is the patron saint of my city of San Francisco, and song of St. Francis is our anthem.”

