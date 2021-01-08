Catholic World News

US toughens ban on ‘abhorrent’ female genital mutilation

January 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Migration and Refugee Services tweeted that the new law “increases criminal penalties for performing female genital mutilation on minors & expands the scope of punishable offenses in the US.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!