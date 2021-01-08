Catholic World News

Mainline Protestant, Southern Baptist, Jewish leaders deplore Capitol violence

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The World Council of Churches, whose members include 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities, issued its own statement condemning the violence. Its interim general secretary—Father Joan Sauca, a Romanian Orthodox theologian—said that “the divisive populist politics of recent years have unleashed forces that threaten the foundations of democracy in the United States.”

