Australian officials investigating Vatican financial transfers

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Australian government officials are reviewing records of financial transfers reporting amounting to $1.8 billion from the Vatican in recent years. Officials both in Australia and at the Vatican have been stunned by reports of about 47,000 transfers, and are questioning both the legitimacy of the transfers and the accuracy of the data.

