Cardinal Gregory, Sen.-elect Warnock have history of collaboration

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington was Archbishop of Atlanta from 2005 to 2019; the senator-elect has been pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005.

