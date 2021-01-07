Catholic World News

Deacon attacked in New York City subway

January 07, 2021

Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: “Don’t shout,” the attacker reportedly told Deacon Frederick Kurr, 74, who usually wears his clerical collar. “I just felt like punching someone.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

