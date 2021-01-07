Catholic World News

Egypt to develop ‘Way of the Holy Family’ for pilgrims, tourists

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “Way of the Holy Family” will include sites where, according to tradition, the Holy Family traveled during the flight into Egypt.

