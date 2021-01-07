Catholic World News
Iraqi Shiite political leader seeks return of property to Christian owners
January 07, 2021
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, thanked Muqtada al-Sadr (Wikipedia article) for his initiative.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!