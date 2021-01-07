Catholic World News

Archbishop Lori: ‘Our hearts are heavy’ on ‘this terrible day’

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Our hearts are heavy as we witness the shocking and unlawful protests occurring in our nation’s capital,” said the Archbishop of Baltimore. “We fervently pray for peace and for God’s protection over our country, our lawmakers, and all those in harm’s way this terrible day. May peace-loving Americans of good will throughout the United States come together to engender peace, reconciliation and healing in our wounded and broken nation, which remains and must always be one, under God.”

