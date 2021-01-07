Catholic World News

US bishops’ president condemns violent protests, prays for public safety, restoration of order

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I join people of good will in condemning the violence today at the United States Capitol,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said on January 6. “This is not who we are as Americans. I am praying for members of Congress and Capitol staff and for the police and all those working to restore order and public safety.”

