Judge dismisses 12 Covington Catholic students’ defamation suit against media outlets

January 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The decision comes months after their classmate, Nick Sandmann, got an undisclosed settlement from CNN and the Washington Post after his own defamation lawsuit,” the report notes.

