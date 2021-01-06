Catholic World News

Federal appeals court: County Covid order closing all high schools infringes parochial schools’ rights

January 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Nine Protestant and Catholic schools filed suit against the health department in Lucas County, Ohio (map), where the city of Toledo is located.

