Catholic World News

French archbishop, others protest proposed law against religious extremism

January 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The disadvantages of repressive legislation lie in the control measures they bring,” said the president of the French bishops’ conference, Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims. “We can reasonably ask why they should specially apply to religious groups, and not to other associations or elements.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!