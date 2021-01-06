Catholic World News

Mass to be celebrated at West Bank baptismal site for first time since 1954

January 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: With land mines removed, Mass will be celebrated on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord at St. John the Baptist Chapel on Jordan River.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!