Catholic World News

Pope cancels traditional Baptism ceremonies for Epiphany

January 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Breaking with a Vatican tradition, Pope Francis will not baptize babies on January 6, as the universal Church celebrates the Epiphany. Each year, since Pope John Paul II began the annual tradition, the Pontiff has baptized infants in the Sistine Chapel on the feast day. The Vatican announced that this year the ceremonies would not be held “as a precaution” because of the Covid epidemic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!