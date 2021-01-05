Catholic World News

Catholic journalists inaugurate news site

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Two leading Catholic journalists, J.D. Flynn and Ed Condon, have left their posts with the Catholic News Agency to launch a new Catholic news site: Pillar. The site will be “focused on smart, faithful, and serious journalism, from committed and informed Catholics who love the Church,” with a special emphasis on investigative reports, they announce.

