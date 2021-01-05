Catholic World News

Report: Police stop Masses at Iceland’s cathedral for violating lockdown rules

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, police halted Masses on Christmas Day and on January 3 at Landakotskirkja (the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King in Reykjavík).

