Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic World News

Soccer legend was a poet on the field, Pope says in interview

January 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to Diego Maradona (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (Italian transcript: part 1, part 2, part 3).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.