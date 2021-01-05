Soccer legend was a poet on the field, Pope says in interview

Catholic World News

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to Diego Maradona (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (Italian transcript: part 1, part 2, part 3).

