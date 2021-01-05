Catholic World News

As Jesuit chaplain retires, House of Representatives picks first female chaplain

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Patrick Conroy, appointed House chaplain in 2011, was asked to resign in 2018, but remained in his post. The new House chaplain is Rev. Margaret G. Kibben, a Presbyterian minister who has served as Chaplain of the US Marine Corps (2010-14) and Chief of Chaplains of the US Navy (2014-18).

