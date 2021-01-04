Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader says 2020 taught lessons

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message, the head of the Byzantine-rite Ukrainian Catholic Church has said that the Covid crisis taught the world that “indifference kills, and love of neighbor sustains, gives new hope, saves lives.” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk suggested that solidarity may be a key to ending the warfare that has torn Ukraine, as he wished his people a happy new year.

