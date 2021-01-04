Catholic Culture Solidarity
Hate crime committed at Catholic church in Edmonton: police

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Global News, a Canadian news network, reported that a man “interrupted the service with offensive comments and gestures. He also filmed the incident, before posting it on social media.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 10:51 AM ET USA

    John Philpot Curran (1790): "The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance."

