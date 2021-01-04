Catholic World News

Hate crime committed at Catholic church in Edmonton: police

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Global News, a Canadian news network, reported that a man “interrupted the service with offensive comments and gestures. He also filmed the incident, before posting it on social media.”

