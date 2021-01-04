Catholic World News
Hate crime committed at Catholic church in Edmonton: police
January 04, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Global News, a Canadian news network, reported that a man “interrupted the service with offensive comments and gestures. He also filmed the incident, before posting it on social media.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:51 AM ET USA
John Philpot Curran (1790): "The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance."