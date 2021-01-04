Catholic World News

Benedict XVI remains very alert mentally, Archbishop Gänswein says

January 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Physically, however, he has become quite weak,” the Pope Emeritus’ secretary said. “At 93, he is at a blessed age.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!