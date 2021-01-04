Connecticut bishop tests positive for Covid

Catholic World News

January 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Bridgeport

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Caggiano, 61, was appointed Bishop of Bridgeport in 2013.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!