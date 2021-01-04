Catholic World News

Pope Francis entrusts 2021 to Mary’s heavenly protection

January 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On January 1 (the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God), Pope Francis delivered his Angelus address from the library of the Apostolic Palace (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!