Catholic World News

To bless, to be born, to find: papal homily for New Year’s Mass

January 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On January 1, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (video, booklet), in place of the Pontiff, who was suffering from sciatica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!