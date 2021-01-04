Catholic World News

Vatican releases footage of 1968 papal New Year’s Mass at children’s hospital

January 04, 2021

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The video was recently discovered in the archives of the Vatican’s Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome.

