Welcome the Word made flesh, who ‘knocks on the door of our hearts,’ Pope says in Angelus address

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On January 3, the Second Sunday after Christmas, Pope Francis reflected on John 1:1-18, the Gospel of the day (video). In some places, including the United States, the Solemnity of the Epiphany is transferred from January 6 to the preceding Sunday.

