Prelate blocked for months by Belarus resigns Minsk post

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who recently returned to Belarus (map) after being denied entry for four months, resigned from his post on January 3, the day he turned 75. Pope Francis accepted his resignation and appointed an apostolic administrator.

