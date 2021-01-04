Catholic World News

January papal prayer intention: human fraternity

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s January prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “may the Lord give us the grace to live in full fellowship with our brothers and sisters of other religions, praying for one another, open to all.”

