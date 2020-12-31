Catholic World News

Lawmakers in Paraguay mourn Argentina’s legalization of abortion

December 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: When Argentina’s legislators legalized abortion, the House of Representatives in Paraguay reacted by holding a moment of silence for “the babies that will die.”

