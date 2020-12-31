Catholic World News

‘Underground’ Bishop Andrew Han JIngtao dead at 99

December 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Andrew Han Jingtao of Siping, a leader of the “underground” Church who had spent 27 years in prison, has died at the age of 99. He had been jailed in 1950 for resisting state control of the Church. After his release in 1980 he became Bishop of Siping, but was never recognized by the government; his ministry was restricted and his movements closely monitored.

