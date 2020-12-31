Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop denies report that abducted bishop is dead

December 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Sun (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe of Owerri was kidnapped on December 27. “The kidnapping took place very close to the Bishop’s house, while he was returning from a Mass in a parish,” an archdiocesan spokesman said. “There are also signs of violence, because shots were fired inside the car, but there are no traces of blood.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!