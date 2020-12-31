Catholic World News

Gloria Purvis’ radio show ‘Morning Glory’ pulled from EWTN’s airwaves

December 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Purvis is a member of the National Black Catholic Congress’ Leadership Commission on Social Justice and chairperson for Black Catholics United for Life. Our Sunday Visitor listed her among its 2020 Catholics of the year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!