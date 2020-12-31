Catholic World News

20 missionaries killed worldwide in 2020

December 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The missionaries include eight priests, one male religious, three women religious, two seminarians, and six lay people. “In the last 20 years, from 2000 to 2020, 535 pastoral workers have been killed in the world, including five bishops,” according to the report. Fides also published an 11-page dossier on the missionaries.

