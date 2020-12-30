Catholic World News

Christmas trees burned in front of two Israeli Christian churches

December 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “These two incidents indicate that the perpetrators … targeted a Christian religious symbol, and through it they targeted not only Christians, but the entire society,” the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!