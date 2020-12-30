Catholic World News

Government ban on new students may force leading English Catholic prep school to close

December 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In November, the UK Department of Education banned Ampleforth College from accepting new students after an inspection found “very serious” failures related to safeguarding children from sexual abuse.

