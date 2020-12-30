Catholic World News

Argentina’s Senate approves bill to legalize abortion

December 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis had earlier spoken out against abortion as the Argentine legislature debated legalizing abortion on demand in the first trimester.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

