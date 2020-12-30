Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops deplore legislature’s approval of euthanasia

December 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no reason which morally legitimizes an act as serious as taking human life from any person and under any circumstances, even if the person has given his consent,” the bishops said in their Spanish-language statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!