Desire to control natural resources is root of Islamist insurgency, Mozambique bishop says

December 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast African nation of 30.1 million (map) is 30% Protestant, 24% Catholic, 17% Muslim, and 28% ethnic religionist. An Islamist insurgency began in Cabo Delgado Province in 2017; Pope Francis has expressed his closeness to the people there.

