Pope formally removes funds from Secretariat of State

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a motu proprio formally removing investment funds from the control of the Secretariat of State. The decree, completing a transfer that the Pontiff had ordered in August, requires the Secretariat of State to surrender all funds to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) by February 4, consolidating control and oversight for the Vatican’s investment portfolio.

