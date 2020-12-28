Catholic World News

Belarus archbishop, back from exile, calls for unity

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I have never said anything against Belarus,” Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz proclaimed after his return from exile. At Christmas Mass, the Archbishop of Minsk called for reconciliation in the country, while underlining the need for religious freedom. Archbishop Kondrusiewicz said that he had traveled to Poland not to conspire against the government of Belarus, but to attend a relative’s First Communion, then to undergo spinal surgery— all planned well in advance.

