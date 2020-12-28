Catholic World News

People with disabilities were denied care In Oregon hospitals at beginning of pandemic

December 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a small group of disability rights advocates found itself in a race against time to save the life of a woman with an intellectual disability,” the report begins. “The woman was taken to the hospital with COVID-19. But the hospital, in a small Oregon town, denied the ventilator she needed. Instead, a doctor, citing her ‘low quality of life,’ wanted her to sign a legal form to allow the hospital to deny her care.”

